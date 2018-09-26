5 Ways WWE can make Super Show-Down The best show of the year

Many intriguing aspects await us

With Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live trying everything in their power to sell their extravaganza in Australia, WWE could be looking to pull off some shocking surprises to entertain the audience.

Since the last two PPVs delivered strong in-ring quality with a fine blend of storytelling, one wonders whether something of that nature could happen in Australia.

WWE continues to sky-rocket their stock in the world of professional wrestling by extending their reach to different markets and transforming themselves into a global phenomenon.

Considering that most of the matches booked for the show involves the collision of two teams, the Undertaker's clash with Triple H stands as the most anticipated one of the night.

Judging by how the Greatest Royal Rumble transpired, there's a certain possibility that with the amount of money available on the table, WWE might 'all-in' with this one.

So, without further ado, here are the 5 ways WWE can make Super Show Down the best show of the year.

#1 Samoa Joe wins the WWE Championship clean and confronts his next challenger in Daniel Bryan

Time to get intense

Despite sharing one of the most intriguing rivalries in recent memory with A.J. Styles, it's about time that Samoa Joe moves ahead and win the WWE Championship.

Daniel Bryan is scheduled to clash against he Miz in Australia, and with the A-Lister already defeating the Beard two times, this could be a perfect time for Bryan to seek redemption.

With both superstars advancing ahead, Super Show Down could be a great opportunity for the blue brand to tease the fans what awaits them.

Daniel Bryan's feud with Samoa Joe could be pretty intriguing and with the Destroyer exploiting the Underdog at such a platform, this could be the right time for the creative team to garner interest with this feud.

