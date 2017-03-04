5 ways WWE can make the King of the Ring special again

Despite being poorly executed in recent years, the King of the Ring is still a viable concept.

@BR_Doctor by Chris Mueller Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 10:40 IST

Bad News Barrett becomes King Barrett

The King of the Ring tournament used to be one of the biggest events of the year. Back when WWE only held a handful of pay-per-views every 12 months, the KOTR was special because of its format.

The show featured a three-round tournament. Whoever was able to defeat all three opponents in one night was crowned the new King and was given a big push coming out of the event.

Things have changed in recent years, and not for the better. WWE hasn't held a proper PPV for the tourney since Brock Lesnar won in 2002. The few that followed took place on regular WWE shows over the course of a few days.

With so many PPVs having the same generic feel these days, WWE would be wise to consider bringing the King of the Ring back. This slideshow will look at five things WWE can do to make the event special again.

#5 Make it a One-Night event again

The last time WWE used the King of the Ring concept was in 2015 when Bad News Barrett won. The tournament was held over the course of two nights, which took away some of the magic that the event used to have.

When the KOTR was its own pay-per-view, WWE held all three rounds in a single evening. This meant that the winner and runner-up had to fight in three matches in one night.

Also read: WWE News: Wade Barrett criticises WWE over King of the Ring win

The whole point of the tournament was to find the Superstar who was good enough to beat three separate opponents in a row. The winner had to have endurance and toughness.

Winning all three matches and being crowned the King of the Ring has helped legends like Steve Austin, Bret Hart and Randy Savage move from mid card status into the main event scene, and it could do the same for someone currently on the roster.