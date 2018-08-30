5 Ways in which WWE can make WrestleMania 35 unforgettable

Are you ready for the Great One?

WrestleMania is undoubtedly the biggest show of the year, and WWE would do everything in their power to build a strong narrative around the show with legitimate star-power.

Since Vince McMahon loves gravitating mainstream attention, there is a strong possibility that the Great One will return back to the ring to compete in a marquee headlining match.

There's no denying that WWE will definitely try to pull off a fantastic visual extravaganza to cater to its hardcore as well as casual audiences.

However, previous outings of the biggest show of the year have failed to please the audiences, and have left them with barren thoughts over the entire show.

With the WWE Universe not entertaining the idea of Roman Reigns as the unstoppable babyface, the creative team could put him in another monumental outing on this year's extravaganza.

Judging by how disappointing WrestleMania 34, WWE must try and avoid the previous mistakes and make some serious alterations to pull off something fantastic this time.

Here are the 5 ways WWE can make WrestleMania 35 the greatest WrestleMania ever

#5 Seth Rollins overcomes the odds and defeats Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to win the Universal Championship

The Architect deserves to win the war

While he holds a place in WWE history as a Grand Slam Champion, the only accomplishment that is deluding Seth Rollins is the Universal Champion.

The Architect has failed to get his hands on Raw's biggest championship ever since the inception of the belt in 2016. After delivering terrific performances and reducing his vulnerabilities between the ropes, Rollins is on cloud nine, at the moment.

However, the only way to elevate his momentum as a solid babyface would be to stack the odds in his favour again. Since the Lunatic Fringe is around, he must be the one to betray his brother.

The Intercontinental Champion could reignite his entire momentum and head into a collision course with his own brothers at the biggest show of the year to finally put an end to the rivalry.

With fans already expecting a feel-good end to the show, the company could legitimately deliver a solid headliner with Seth Rollins finally overcoming the odds and defeating his brothers to prove he is the best.

