5 ways WWE can protect Samoa Joe against Brock Lesnar

The fight between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe is going to be extraordinary.

Goliath vs Goliath

The dust has settled on Extreme Rules and we can now officially say that we are going to see Samoa Joe challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. That sentence, on its own, is potentially one of the most exciting things that the company has been able to produce in the last five years.

Unfortunately, on the opposite end of the spectrum, a lot of fans are extremely worried when it comes to the eventual result of the match, because let’s face it – Brock suplexing Joe back down to the mid-card is a realistic possibility. Now, obviously, we don’t want to see that happen, which is why we’ve thought up a few alternatives.

People may claim that several of these options will make Brock look weak, but come on now – it can’t get much worse than losing to a 50-year-old man in 90 seconds. Obviously, we’re going to try and take both into consideration when thinking about how to logically book this, but at the end of the day, Joe is the future of this business. Fact.

So with all of that being said, here are 5 ways WWE can protect Samoa Joe against Brock Lesnar.

#1 DQ finish

The fans may not appreciate this

Yes, we know, this is going to ruffle some feathers, but it could be the most logical option of all. In this instance, we’d have Brock and Joe go about 10 minutes because let’s face it, there’s no chance that Lesnar is going to be out there longer than the length of a basketball quarter.

Brock would look like he’s getting the upper hand, only for Joe to turn the tables and start to fight back. The two men continue to throw haymakers at each other in the corner as the referee desperately tries to get them to stop, only for him to issue a disqualification finish to the match as they’re just too focused on destroying one another.

