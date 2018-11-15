5 Ways WWE can punish Nia Jax for injuring Becky Lynch on Raw

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.93K // 15 Nov 2018, 12:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the writer's and not of Sportskeeda's.

Should Nia Jax be punished for injuring Becky Lynch on Raw?

Accidents happen or unsafe worker?

That is the question a lot of The WWE Universe is asking themselves after it was announced that Becky Lynch wouldn't be able to compete at Survivor Series due to injury, but where does everything go from here? Furthermore, will there be any consequences for Nia Jax, who gave Lynch a massive concussion and a black eye that caused her to miss the match.

With that being said and Becky Lynch supposedly not being the first person that Nia Jax has injured, some are calling for her to face strict consequences for her actions. Others, however, are chalking it up to as accidents happen mentality and believe that Nia Jax shouldn't be punished for what was likely a mistake.

In the end, it is not exactly known what WWE will do with Nia Jax moving forward, but here are the most likely punishments she could receive for her actions. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us if you thought the injury was just an accident or if Jax is an unsafe worker.

#5 Losing her title shot

Should Nia Jax lose her title shot against Ronda Rousey?

While her die-hard fans probably won't like it, Nia Jax losing her title opportunity against Ronda Rousey is a very likely option at this point in time. Not only is that evident by how much Jax messed up WWE storyline wise by injuring Lynch, but also by the fact that Jax proved herself unsafe in the process.

If nothing else, there is no reason for WWE to put an unsafe worker like Jax in the ring with Rousey again and risk injuring their biggest star. In the end, maybe WWE just needs to pump the brakes with Jax for awhile and focus on nailing the basics again. Of course, that doesn't mean she can't return to the main event scene eventually, but not in this form.

1 / 5 NEXT