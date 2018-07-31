5 ways WWE can push Roman after the latest RAW

Let's make Roman Great Again

Roman Reigns is a wrestler that most fans despise, although he is the most hardworking wrestler on the roster. The man is known for his work ethic, and even though fans hate or boo him, he does his job to perfection week in and week out.

The Samoan is known for his work between the wrestlers, and while he may not get the respect he deserves, the actions on tonight's episode of Raw confirm that things will change and he would be the most loved wrestler at and after Summerslam.

In case you missed it, on tonight's closing segment of Raw Brock Lesnar took out the General Manager of Raw Kurt Angle and also put his hands on his humble yet powerful advocate Paul Heyman. Paul has been by Brock's side since he came to the WWE and when he returned in 2012 things have been always on a high due to Heyman's amazing mic promos.

Paul Heyman has stuck with Brock Lesnar through thick and thin during his tenure in WWE, but after what transpired tonight, we are in for an explosive Raw next week and Summerslam as well.

While it is obvious that Heyman would return next week and say he forgives Brock for his actions as he went out of control but we all know how the actions tonight will transpire at the biggest party of the summer.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 5 ways in which WWE would make Roman a fan favourite after Summerslam:

#5 Roman Confronts Paul Heyman

Fill Heyman with Redemption

Roman is a wrestler that would say as is to anyone at any time. In the wake of what transpired tonight, Roman would meet Heyman in the ring during his segment on the 6th August episode of Raw and try to take him out by telling him how Brock doesn't even care for him.

While Heyman would deny that point on-screen, we all know that even he wants to get his revenge, and it would be only fitting if he costs Brock his WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam.

