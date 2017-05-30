5 Ways WWE can use Sting outside the ring

Sting might not be able to wrestle anymore, but he is still valuable to WWE.

@BR_Doctor by Chris Mueller Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 10:32 IST

Sting made an immediate impact after debuting with WWE

Sting was someone we thought would never end up in a WWE ring, but almost 15 years after WCW closed its doors, The Icon finally made his debut. He was able to get in a WrestleMania match and a couple of other bouts before his career was ended by an injury during a bout with Seth Rollins.

While it’s disappointing we never got the Undertaker vs. Sting dream match we were all hoping for, we still got to see the man who carried WCW on his back through its worst times make an impact on the grandest stage of them all.

We have only seen Sting a few times since his retirement, but if he was willing to get back on the road, there are plenty of things he could do to help the WWE and some of the younger generation Superstars at the same time.

His popularity is still high among older fans, and he won over the younger crowd in a very short amount of time. His return in a non-wrestling role would get a lot of press, so it would make sense from a business perspective.

Even without being able to get physically involved, Sting is someone fans would be happy to see back in any capacity. This slideshow will look at five possible positions he could fill.

#5 Host

With the success of the WWE Network, the company is always looking for new content to expand its original lineup. Edge and Christian, Renee Young, Corey Graves, JBL and Mick Foley have all benefitted from having their own show.

Sting is a likeable guy with a big personality, so he would be a natural when it came to hosting his own program. His status as a legend would get him access to any number of celebrities and athletes who grew up watching him battle Ric Flair and the New World Order, so it could be something as simple as an interview show.

However, something based more in the wrestling business would be a better fit. He could take a look behind the scenes during WWE events, or he could do something entertainment-based like The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness.