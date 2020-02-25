5 Ways WWE could book Carmella heading into WrestleMania 36

Vinay Chhabria Top 5 / Top 10

What's next for the Princess of Staten Island?

WrestleMania 36 is just a few weeks away as the WWE Universe is gearing up for yet another edition of the Showcase Of Immortals. As always, WWE has planned some mega matches for the event.

WWE made history last year by allowing the women to close the show. The chances that the same happens this year are very low, however, there will be a lot of focus on the women’s division as for the first time, four women’s titles could be on the line at WrestleMania. Speaking of the Women’s division, the fans are intrigued to know what would Carmella do at this year’s show.

The former SmackDown Women’s champion had won the Women’s Battle Royale last year hence, fans of Carmella will have high hopes from the creative team this year. Here are the five ways WWE can book her heading into WrestleMania 36.

#5 Turns heel, feuds with Lacey Evans









Starting with the least likeliest option, The Princess Of Staten Island could turn heel and kick off a rivalry with the newest babyface of the women's division, Lacey Evans. The feud between Evans and Carmella can play the role of a secondary rivalry in the SmackDown Women's Division.

Both the Superstars have the caliber to pull off a good feud and, they even possess decent mic skills. Carmella has worked as a heel in the past where she attracted a lot of heat from the fans. Given that she has not been able to win her last two matches, WWE can have a frustration angle which could lead to her heel turn.

A frustrated Carmella would then destroy Evans after she would eliminate her in the Chamber match next month. This rivalry can then entertain the fans in the WrestleMania season.

