5 ways WWE could book Trish Stratus and Lita For WrestleMania 35

Kartik Arry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41   //    31 Oct 2018, 21:56 IST

There are rumors of Lita and Trish Stratus appearing at WrestleMania 35
PW Insider's Mike Johnson has reported that there have been talks of doing more with Trish Stratus and Lita in early 2019, as well as plans for them at WrestleMania.

With WWE Evolution being a huge success for the two aforementioned women's wrestling pioneers, there seem to be endless opportunities for utilising this momentum, and making the best of it.

Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below, as we take a look at a few things WWE could do with Trish Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania 35.

#1 Introduce the women's tag team championships

WrestleMania 35 could be a perfect opportunity to introduce the women's tag team titles
There have been rumors of WWE debuting a set of women's tag team titles. The plan has not come to fruition as of this writing. However, WrestleMania 35 could be a perfect opportunity do so.

Trish Stratus and Lita could do the honours of being one of the very first sets of women to wrestle for those belts.

Moreover, WWE Evolution proved that both of these veterans are capable of coexisting together, whilst also having a great tag-team chemistry at the same time. It would also be understandable that at this stage of their respective careers, Trish and Lita are more likely to fare better as a tag-team than as top singles competitors.

Of course the above statement is debatable (more on that later), but when an opportunity like this arises, it is only best to make the most of it.

Do you think involving both of these women in a tag-team scenario for WrestleMania 35 is a good idea?

1 / 5 NEXT
Wrestlemania 35 Lita Trish Stratus
