5 ways WWE could conclude Raw this week (10 September 2018)

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.32K // 11 Sep 2018, 00:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

How could WWE set the tone for the pay-per-view?

The go-home show of Raw before Hell in a Cell 2018 could be a show that covers up WWE's mistakes from last week, and more importantly, sets the tone for the Hell in Cell pay-per-view. From legends returning to redemption for a damned faction, WWE has all the resources to make Raw more important and exciting than it has been in quite some time.

And what makes a great episode of wrestling is what lasting impression it leaves with you after it concludes and can WWE conclude Raw this week on hot fashion, well they can if they put a proper plan in place.

#1 Ronda Rousey dominates

Ronda could elevate the women's division this week.

The Raw women's division has been a disappointing part of Raw over the last few episodes, as WWE doesn't seem to know how to handle the depth of talent in the division. However, this week that might change as the company has scheduled Ronda Rousey to team with Natalya to take on Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox in tag team action.

While tag team match is never interesting in the landscape of Raw's women's division, putting a star like Rousey in that equation could light up the division, as this is Rousey second match ever on Raw and very well could main event the broadcast.

#2 The Revival want revenge

Could the 'top guys' get their revenge?

The Raw Tag Team Title scene got a major boost last week on when WWE decided to take the titles off The B Team and surprisingly put them on Drew Mcintyre and Dolph Ziggler. And while that was a great decision, The Revival has to take the fall for Drew and Dolph to progress. Now where does that leave Dash and Dawson in this championship picture, does this mean they are once again subjected to go down the card?

Hopefully, not as WWE could give them a major boost of credibility this week, by making them the cavalry in the closing moments of Raw. We all know that The Shield vs Braun Strowman will most likely close out the broadcast this week, and while Strowman might have the numbers advantage, Dash and Dawson could take out Drew and Dolph as revenge for stealing their spot last week.

1 / 4 NEXT