5 ways WWE could have booked Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley's feud with Sami Zayn may be uninteresting but had Lashley confronted any of these Superstars, we would have been entertained!

Kishan Prasad ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 03:32 IST 617 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

An overhyped comeback?

Bobby Lashley's return on the RAW after WrestleMania was received with thunderous chants and the WWE Universe waited to see how Lashley would be booked on his second run with the company. The night of his return, he interrupted Elias and delivered a delayed suplex.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Since his return, Lashley seems to be lost in the shuffle and because of this, the WWE Universe hasn't been able to connect with him the way WWE Creative would have expected. Lashley has been a part of haphazardly booked tag team matches, teaming up with Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Bobby Roode on his second night on RAW.

Everybody can agree that it is quite clear that WWE had no idea whatsoever to do with him. He and Strowman teamed up to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Backlash. After getting the win in that tag team match, Lashley was expected to be inserted into the title picture or at least be a main eventer. Instead, he is involved in a pointless feud with Sami Zayn and they are set to square off at Money In The Bank in two weeks.

Lashley had to be booked like a strong contender for the Universal Title and because WWE missed the boat with that and booked him in a tasteless feud with Zayn, the WWE Universe doesn't seem interested in him anymore.

Here are five ways WWE could have booked Bobby Lashley to keep the crowd excited about his return.

#5 Braun Strowman's partner at WrestleMania 34

Strowman deserved a better partner!

In retrospect, this option would have made the most sense. With an absent Universal Champion and nobody other than Reigns seeming to be pushed, Lashley making his return at WrestleMania 34 to team up with Strowman and defeat The Bar sounds like a brilliant idea. This was exactly what fans were expecting but saw Nicholas team up with Strowman and take the gold home instead.

The WWE Universe was left disappointed by this move because of the build Strowman's partner was getting. Ever since Strowman won the tag team battle royal match, every episode of RAW built to the excitement of who will Stroman choose as his partner at WrestleMania. All that build and such a poor conclusion was disappointing. Well, at least the duo relinquished the Tag Team Titles the following night on RAW.

Lashley and Strowman could have been built as the most dominating team for a month or two before allowing their egos clash ahead of MITB. Their implosion could have allowed the team of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt to claim the Titles and situate themselves at the top of the tag team division.