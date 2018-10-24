5 Ways WWE Could Improve Evolution

Ray Tang
24 Oct 2018

This Sunday marks a historical night at WWE Evolution.

Since WWE’s inception, female wrestlers have fought to prove themselves as more than just ‘Divas’ and to leave behind a legacy to make something like WWE Evolution possible.

From Alundra Blayze in the New Generation Era to Trish Stratus and Lita in the Attitude Era, AJ Lee in the PG-Era and the Four Horsewomen in the ‘New’ Era; these are just a handful of women that have contributed to proving that female wrestlers can hold their own pay-per-view.

This Sunday will mark a historic night, with all the women championships available in WWE being defended, and other exciting matches like the Mae Young Classic final and WWE’s first ever Last Woman Standing match. \

However, whilst the WWE Universe has a lot to look forward on the all-women’s wrestling pay-per-view this weekend, there are still a few ways that WWE can improve on the event and turn it not just into a historical pay-per-view but also an unforgettable one.

#5 Holding a Gauntlet match instead of a women’s battle royal

The battle royale will under-utilise a lot of these quality wrestlers.

If history has taught us anything, it is that battle royales are generally quick and underwhelming. At WrestleMania 25, twenty-three women (and Santino Marella) competed for a total combined time of just under 8 minutes together.

Even in this year’s WrestleMania, a twenty woman battle royale didn’t even get ten minutes of airtime. WWE Evolution is supposed to stand for how far women’s wrestling has come and having an over the top battle royal, where most wrestlers don’t get a chance to showcase any of their abilities is in many ways, is counterproductive.

An alternative to this would be to have a Gauntlet match instead - albeit with slightly fewer wrestlers competing. It could have started with qualifying matches in the run-up to Evolution (like the WWE World Cup) with competitors ‘running the gauntlet’ until there’s a winner. This gives the WWE Universe the more desirable option of ten women competing effectively rather than twenty women who don’t have the opportunity to show off their talents and remind us how far female wrestling has come.

It’s proven to work in the past, as Sasha Banks won a gauntlet on Raw back in June to clinch the last spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match, so there’s every opportunity for them to do it again.

