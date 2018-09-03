5 ways WWE could legitimately surprise us at Hell in a Cell

Nikhil Chauhan

Hell in a Cell 2018

With Hell in a Cell just two weeks away, speculations are rife about what new could happen in the upcoming Pay-Per-View. WWE will be looking to capitalize on the good push, SummerSlam gave its audience in order to boost its storytelling.

While RAW looks a little lousy as far as storytelling and feuds are concerned, SmackDown Live looks way better in establishing feuds that could result in great matches at Hell in a Cell.

There can be interesting results and with the match card almost out there, one hopes to see what difference will the results of these matches make on the road to WrestleMania. Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Former Champion Alexa Bliss, while Braun Strowman will cash-in his Money in the Bank contract against Roman Reigns inside a Cell.

AJ Styles faces off against Samoa Joe in a feud that has gotten really personal, and Randy Orton takes on the enigmatic Jeff Hardy in his bid to remove the latter's name from existence. The Miz and Daniel Bryan's feud that has years in making behind it will see a Tag-Team match where Maryse and Brie Bella will partner with their on-screen and real-life husbands, The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

There is a lot at stake and if WWE is looking for interesting results that might potentially change the match card we have all been predicting for WrestleMania, this is the time. With that being said, Let's take a look at the 5 ways WWE could legitimately surprise us at Hell in a Cell.

#5 Samoa Joe takes the belt home

Samoa Joe is a talented wrestler who hasn't found significant achievement in WWE so far. But the chants of "Joe" always echoes in the arena whenever the big Samoan makes an appearance.

At SummerSlam Joe and AJ Styles gave a breathtaking performance, a match which had to be settled with a no contest, disqualification match for obvious reasons. Now that the feud is heading for the next main event, it's only wise for Samoa Joe to lift the belt once and for all.

