5 ways WWE could move forward with Bray Wyatt’s new gimmick

Wyatt's secret is out

Every week, RAW comes out and the first thing I am looking forward to is Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House segment; and he hasn't disappointed so far. Even though the first episode caught me off guard, the more I watched it, the more intriguing it looked.

With every subsequent episode, things started to pick up and now, it is safe to say that it is perhaps the best thing in the WWE right now. When the gimmick initially surfaced, I had written an article on why it would be great, and I am sticking by my claim.

Wyatt - due to his work ethic and character work - is perhaps the holder of the most promising gimmick in the company. So, with all of that in mind, here are 5 ways the company could move forward with his exciting, new gimmick…

#5 Further exploring his 'secret'

In the most recent episode of Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt revealed a secret that just about confirmed the dark nature of his new gimmick. In fact, Wyatt stated that there is still a lot of darkness locked up inside his head.

But, he assured, this time it is different as he knows how to harness and control it. After that, he asked his viewers whether they want to see his secret before the mangled and disturbing visage filled our screens.

His new secret was something terrifying. It was Wyatt in a petrifying mask – something that would rival Kane’s original mask - beneath which his eyes ominously stared into the distance.

Right now, the best thing would be to further explore his secret; a good place to start would be to reveal what his alter-ego’s motives are and how far he is willing to go to achieve them.

