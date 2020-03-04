5 ways WWE is getting fans to support Drew McIntyre

WWE seems to have quite the plan to get fans behind Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title is set to happen at WrestleMania 36, and while some might have had their doubts, it seems like fans are starting to rally behind The Scottish Psychopath. Beyond that, the company is using both Superstars in a way that is almost guaranteed to result in a passing of the torch moment at The Show of Shows.

Whether that all works out or not remains to be seen and will depend on what the company's true intentions are, but here are five ways WWE is trying to get fans behind Drew McIntyre.

#5 Making his win out to be a fluke

Did anyone notice that WWE is playing up Drew McIntyre's win as a fluke?

Paul Heyman is a man of many words and while anytime he takes the microphone is instantaneously polarizing, he has seemingly taken it up a notch. Beyond that, he is making Drew McIntyre's win at the Royal Rumble out to be a fluke and it is really starting to get under the skin of the WWE Universe.

In all honesty, to watch Paul Heyman explain away Lesnar's loss at the Royal Rumble as just a cheap shot and an opportunity capitalized on was nothing short of disgusting. It also really cut into McIntyre's victory, which also helped to bring the WWE Universe's blood to a boil.

It's really the perfect plan and Paul Heyman shaping the narrative is only going to get worse at it goes on. That's when the WWE Universe's anger will be at its peak and they will firmly get behind McIntyre. All WWE has to do between now and WrestleMania 36 is keep driving fans towards that peak and allow for The Show of Shows to be that cathartic passing of the torch moment.

