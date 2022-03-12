5 ways WWE could make history at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is set to take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. WWE is dubbing it the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania of all time, and it will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Show of Shows will be headlined by a blockbuster clash between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship will be on the line in a Winner Take All Championship Unification match.

As always with Mania, Vince McMahon's organization will be looking to go all out to make sure it is a spectacular event that will be remembered for years to come. With that, there are a handful of history-making moments that can be achieved by the company on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On that note, let's explore five ways WWE can make history at this year's WrestleMania.

#5 WrestleMania could break the two-night attendance record at AT&T Stadium

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Dallas just set the @WWE largest WrestleMania attendance record at 101,763 people in AT&T Stadium. Dallas just set the @WWE largest WrestleMania attendance record at 101,763 people in AT&T Stadium. https://t.co/b4XlIlrgMR

The first time WrestleMania took over the AT&T Stadium in 2016, the company broke the attendance record for the venue as 101,763 fans attended. This year, with the event being over two nights, WWE may break the record again and potentially see over 200,000 people attend across both nights.

Last year, on the grandest stage, the company saw a combined 51,350 fans attend across both nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. They are sure to top that with ease to make it the most successful two-night sports entertainment event ever.

#4 WWE could book Charlotte Flair to submit for the first time ever on the grandest stage

Ronda Rousey locked Charlotte Flair in the ankle lock on SmackDown

2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey is set to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has made it clear that she wants to make The Queen tap out.

WWE can make history if they were to book Charlotte to submit to one of Ronda's submission holds. If the moment were to occur, it would mark the first time that The Queen has ever tapped out on the big stage.

#3 This could be the most viewed WrestleMania of all time

Edge will face AJ Styles on The Grandest Stage of Them All

According to WWE, last year's WrestleMania saw a record 1.1 billion video views across their various video and social media channels, marking a 14% increase year-over-year. Following this trajectory, the record could be broken again in April.

Peacock has so far proved to be a successful streaming partnership in the United States for WWE events, and with platforms like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok continuing to grow and enhance, enormous views are to be expected.

#2 WWE could set up a Mania match for the following year on The Show of Shows

A blockbuster match could be set for WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 28, The Rock defeated John Cena in a one-on-one main event bout. The following night on RAW, for the first time ever, a match was set for the following year's Mania as a rematch was confirmed between the two greats.

Could this happen again following the conclusion of the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar encounter? The Rock could appear to challenge The Tribal Chief for WrestleMania 39, whether he is a world champion or not, to prove who the true Head of the Table is. It would be a history-making moment to close out The Show of Shows.

#1 This WrestleMania could see Stone Cold Steve Austin's first match in 19 years

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps After 19 long years Stone Cold Steve Austin being involved with wrestling in this capacity again is super wild.



And Kevin Owens gets to work with one of his childhood idols.



We are truly living in a crazy timeline. After 19 long years Stone Cold Steve Austin being involved with wrestling in this capacity again is super wild.And Kevin Owens gets to work with one of his childhood idols.We are truly living in a crazy timeline. https://t.co/UwQgNEpH1m

Kevin Owens issued an invitation on RAW to Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Texas Rattlesnake followed up by accepting it. Austin will join Owens for a special edition of The KO Show on the grandest stage in his home state of Texas.

However, it has been recently reported that WWE has pushed for Stone Cold to make an in-ring return for the first time in 19 years. Despite the scheduled segment, it may result in history being made, with Austin lacing up his boots one last time on The Show of Shows.

What is your favorite Mania moment ever? Let us know in the comments section below!

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be watching both nights of WrestleMania 38? Yes No 2 votes so far