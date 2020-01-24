5 ways WWE Raw has changed in a year

On December 17th, 2018 the McMahon family opened up Monday Night RAW with a major announcement. They stopped the General Manager gimmick and said they are putting the fans in charge of the show and would be listening to the WWE Universe like never before. Fast forward to WrestleMania and Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins all won major championships with the fans completely excited.

Fans also did not want to see the same talent on every show and the authority reinstituted the Brand Split giving more opportunities to more of the talent on the roster. Not to mention NXT, which was always considered the little brother of the WWE brands, is now also on cable television and has had exposure on a "big 4" PPV event.

These are all things fans have wanted for years and have now finally gotten. However, I will be taking a specific look at how Monday Night RAW has undergone the biggest change of them all. A show that many people would rant about for days after taking place, is now considered the best wrestling show on television once again. What changes have been made that have elevated the show to such strong reviews and a rise in television audience?

#5 A New Set & Logo

The RAW set has changed so much over the years and this change was very important as it gave a visual change to the show. Sometimes no matter how many small changes you make to a show or product if it visually looks the same it may be hard for you to receive reactions to the changes made.

The set here is completely different from the prior set and gives the show a more modern feel to it. Not only that but the logo was also changed. This signifies that the show has made changes you can see which helps put behind negative thoughts you made have had of the show before and create a visual separation between the two.

