5 ways WWE's Johnny Gargano could dethrone Roman Reigns

Much to the excitement of the WWE Universe, Johnny Gargano made his triumphant return to WWE on this week's Monday Night RAW. Gargano has been away from the wrestling industry since departing NXT late last year.

Johnny made it clear that he's back and wants to take his WWE career to the next level by realizing his dream of becoming WWE Champion. Today, we take a look at five ways that Johnny Gargano could dethrone Roman Reigns.

#5 – Taking the Money in the Bank contract from Theory

Johnny Gargano and Theory confront each other on RAW

We saw on Monday Night RAW with Theory coming down to interrupt Gargano, bragging about how he became a Money in the Bank contract winner thanks to him and his support. This resulted in Theory getting a Superkick to the face.

This could easily set up a match between Gargano and Theory that would lead to the Money in the Bank briefcase being up for grabs. Gargano could win the match, have the contract in hand and cash it in on Roman Reigns at any time he sees fit.

#4 – Triple Threat match at Survivor Series

TD Garden @tdgarden BOSTON. HOME OF SURVIVOR SERIES 2022.



Don’t miss the action on November 26, as @wwe



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 26 at 10am on BOSTON. HOME OF SURVIVOR SERIES 2022.Don’t miss the action on November 26, as @wwe #SurvivorSeries returns to TD Garden for the first time in 9 years.Tickets go on sale Friday, August 26 at 10am on @Ticketmaster 📍 BOSTON. HOME OF SURVIVOR SERIES 2022.Don’t miss the action on November 26, as @wwe #SurvivorSeries returns to TD Garden for the first time in 9 years. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 26 at 10am on @Ticketmaster. https://t.co/UbdDB4YBvC

Survivor Series is centered around brand supremacy. With Roman Reigns being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he doesn’t have to worry about facing another world champion and will likely be placed in a title defense.

WWE could strike while the iron is hot with Gargano and find a way to throw Johnny Wrestling into the title picture leading into Survivor Series. Imagine a Triple Threat match between Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Gargano. That would be a show stealer!

#3 – The Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble is the most exciting match in all of WWE history. Johnny Gargano is a likely candidate for the match and could potentially win it in order to move on to WrestleMania and face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Winning the Royal Rumble match would secure Gargano a direct ticket to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Alternatively, Gargano could challenge Reigns at the event as part of a rematch if they have an anti-climactic finish from a previous encounter (i.e. Survivor Series).

#2 – Shocking title change at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber has become an annual premium live event

Alternatively, we do have the option for the Elimination Chamber. This is an event that is usually held in February prior to WrestleMania. Last year, we saw this event take place in Saudi Arabia and the chances of this happening again seem very good.

With that said, if Reigns were booked to compete in the Elimination Chamber match to defend his title against five other WWE Superstars, Gargano would be one of those participants that could easily dethrone Reigns heading into WrestleMania 39.

#1 – Johnny Gargano dethrones Roman Reigns on the biggest stage at WrestleMania

The best and most logical method of having Johnny Gargano dethrone Roman Reigns would be at WrestleMania 39.

This match can be booked by having Gargano win the Royal Rumble match (see #3 above) and having an automatic title match against Reigns.

Another solution would be for Gargano to win an Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at facing Reigns as part of a Triple Threat match with the Royal Rumble winner (i.e. Cody Rhodes returns, wins the Royal Rumble).

Hence, you could have a tremendous Triple Threat Match featuring Reigns, Rhodes, and Gargano for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell