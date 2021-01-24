Top 5 Ways WWE could book Charlotte Flair turning on Asuka

Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE after she had been absent for six months at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs in December. She joined forces with Asuka, and they defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. This is the only title in WWE that Flair hadn't been able to lift in her remarkable career.

As a result, "The Queen" finally became a Grand Slam Champion. In the month that has followed, there have been a few teases that Flair only helped Asuka because she was offered a RAW Women's Championship match in return. But the two women have been busy with other feuds, so the origin of their partnership has remained a mystery.

It appears that both Jax and Baszler, and the team of Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans, now have a claim to a title match. These challengers could test the champions' makeshift alliance in the coming weeks. Asuka will also have to contend with the Women's Royal Rumble Winner. Clearly, "The Empress of Tomorrow" will have her hands full.

At some point, Charlotte Flair's ambition will probably get the best of her. Most fans expect "The Queen" to betray Asuka and chase her title. With that being said, there are several different ways that Charlotte Flair could turn on her tag team partner in the near future.

#5 Charlotte Flair could challenge Asuka to a match at WWE Royal Rumble

It's unknown how far WWE is going to push Charlotte Flair's current feud with Lacey Evans. But Evans' distraction wasn't enough to cost Flair her match against Peyton Royce last week on WWE RAW. As a result, Flair might be wrapping this feud up sooner rather than later.

As of this writing, Asuka doesn't have a challenger for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Alexa Bliss used her new powers to pin Asuka on WWE RAW last week, so she looks like the most logical contender.

If Bliss doesn't challenge Asuka next weekend, "The Queen" could decide that it's time to cash in on the favor that "The Empress" owes her. Flair could ask Asuka to give her a WWE RAW Women's Championship Match.

If Flair is unable to win the title and dethrone the current champion, it's clear that this friendship won't be the same after the match. This tension could then come between the two women and cost them the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.