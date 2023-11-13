5 ways Zelina Vega can respond after betrayal left her in tears on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown was a big show this week. It dealt with the fallout from Crown Jewel, featured Kairi Sane's in-ring return, saw the expansion of Damage CTRL, and even featured a fierce heel turn from Asuka.

The Empress was not the only one to turn heel on the blue brand, however. To the shock of most fans, Santos Escobar turned heel on the legendary Rey Mysterio. This came after Carlito accused Escobar of purposely leaving out brass knuckles that cost Rey his United States Title at Crown Jewel.

Santos refused to help the "cool" superstar when he was being beaten down by The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. He then struck Rey. When tensions boiled over, Escobar took things too far, potentially injurying Mystero's knee.

Zelina Vega, a member of the Latino World Order, was seen crying over the brutal beatdown and apparent split. Once she has time to think and reflect on the ordeal, how might she react to the shocking betrayal? This article will look at a handful of possibilities.

Below are five ways Zelina Vega can respond after betrayal left her in tears on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Zelina Vega may try to fix the issues between Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Carlito

Expand Tweet

The issues from WWE Friday Night SmackDown were quite bad. There was tension at first, and that tension led to clubbing, shoving, and a slap. When things were seemingly calming down, it suddenly escalated even further.

Santos shoving Rey into the ringpost and dropkicking the stairs into his knee may be a step too far for reconciliation, but there's always a chance that cooler heads could prevail. This is especially true if Zelina steps up.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion could play peacekeeper, and try to not only fix things between both Rey and Santos, but also Escobar and Carlito. If anybody can talk them into working through their issues, it may be her.

#4. She could side with the WWE Hall of Famer

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio is an icon in professional wrestling. He was a major star in Mexico before joining ECW, and then WCW in the 1990's. Come 2002, Mysterio joined WWE, and has had a Hall of Fame worthy career.

The Latino World Order members were lucky to learn from a former WWE champion, and a level of loyalty could've been built over the past year or so. That loyalty could influence Zelina Vega's decision making moving forward.

Zelina may condemn the actions of Escobar, and side with Rey in the split. This could mean that the Latino World Order will remain mostly whole, with just Santos no longer associated with the talented faction.

#3. Zelina could put her foot down and take over as leader of the group

Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripey, and the LWO

Many fans were completely taken aback by Zelina Vega's reaction to the sudden heel turn on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Not just because the tears weren't warranted, but because Zelina rarely shows emotion.

The last time her emotions got the better of her came at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Other than that, Vega has a take-charge attitude, which has benefitted her in WWE. She may channel that personality trait in an attempt to fix things.

Instead of simply looking for peace, Zelina may step up and take over the reigns as leader of the LWO. She could put both Rey and Santos in their places. If Rhea Ripley practically leads Judgment Day, why can't Vega lead a group too?

#2. She could choose to be on Santos Escobar's side

Santos Escobar

While Zelina unquestionably loves and values WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, there's no guarantee that the Master of the 619 will have her loyalty. Her on-screen relationship with Santos Escobar predates that of her alliance with Mysterio.

When Legado del Fantasma joined WWE's main roster last year, Santos, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were united with Zelina as heels. It was only once they showed respect to Mysterio that the group turned babyface, and later joined the LWO.

If Santos is now a heel, Zelina could turn on Rey and reunite under the Legado del Fantasma name. That could be bad for both Mysterio and Carlito, assuming Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde join Escobar and Vega.

#1. Vega could leave the Latino World Order

Zelina Vega

While there are numerous ways Zelina could be involved with the Latino World Order even after the events of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, there's a chance she takes a different approach. Vega may instead opt to leave the stable and go solo.

There's certainly a lot for Vega to do. The Puerto Rican star could continue to pursue IYO SKY and the WWE Women's Championship. She could even return to NXT, and challenge Lyra Valkyria for a belt that eluded her during her stay on the brand.

Fans often forget that Zelina has tasted success before the LWO. She's a former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Carmella. Vega is also the first, and for now only, Queen's Crown winner. If she wants to rid herself of the LWO, she can still succeed.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here