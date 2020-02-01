5 WCW Factions that belong in the WWE Hall Of Fame

WCW had a number of captivating stables outside The Horsemen and nWo.

In recent years, WWE has made a habit out of inducting not just individuals and tag teams into its Hall of Fame, but also stables. The Four Horsemen and DX are already in.The New World Order’s upcoming 2020 induction will soon make Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman each two time Hall of Famers.

Given that factions are being celebrated, and given WWE has shown a willingness to celebrate great groups from WCW history, it opens the door to more units going in in the years ahead. WWE may have already covered the most universally agreed upon, iconic groups in the eyes of contemporary fans.

Nonetheless, there remain so many more groups worth inducting if only to honor their legacy and remind fans about them. This article takes a look at five WCW factions that are worthy of WWE Hall of Fame consideration.

#5 The Dangerous Alliance

The Dangerous Alliance featured a number of talents who'd go on to become icons.

Bridging the gap between the heyday of The Four Horsemen and the New World Order, there was a faction that is too often forgotten, perhaps because it was only featured for about a year. Nonetheless, Paul Heyman, under the name Paul E dangerously, played a heel mastermind manager to perfection from 1991 to 1992, heading up The Dangerous Alliance.

The group included names of no lesser stature than Rick Rude, Steve Austin, Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, Bobby Eaton, and Madusa. Together, they were formidable to say the least, and the unit went out with a bang as they largely fell apart when they lost what was arguably the last great War Games match in WCW

Had Heyman stayed in WCW longer, The Dangerous Alliance well have had a longer story to tell. Nonetheless, their legacy stands for largely dominating the company’s storylines for a year. With Heyman now working for WWE again in a prominent role, now may be the time to celebrate some of his best pre-ECW work, not to mention the star-studded cast he worked with.

