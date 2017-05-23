5 Weirdest things WWE Superstars did in character outside the ring

WWE Superstars do strange things, and not always in the ring.

@BOestriecher by Blake Oestriecher Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 13:05 IST

This is just the tip of the iceberg (PC: Yahoo Sports)

WWE Superstars are known for their wild antics inside the ring.

Whether it’s Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman, WWE has a number of stars whose gimmicks borderline on lunacy. And oftentimes, that craziness extends well beyond the ring to real life.

Throughout WWE’s long and storied history, there have been a number of incidents where the company’s stars have found themselves in, well, interesting situations as a result of something bizarre they chose to do, all while staying in character.

It may not have involved a suplex, a clothesline or a finishing move. But it was bizarre, strange and downright odd. Here are five of the weirdest things WWE superstars have done while remaining in character outside of the ring.

#1 “The Deadman” waits for “The King”

The King spurns the Deadman

Remember that time The Undertaker and LeBron James embraced before a Cleveland Cavaliers game? Yeah, neither does LeBron.

Prior to the Cavs' season opener last October, The Undertaker showed up outside of Cleveland's locker room, in full gimmick including his trademark trenchcoat and hat, in the hope of having a meeting with the best player on the defending NBA Champions.

He waited outside the locker room for a photo op with "The King." And waited. And waited. And waited. But James, who is known only to meet with guests he actually knows are coming, never showed up. Not even for "The Deadman."

While The Undertaker was able to snap a few photos with Kevin Love and other Cavs players, he was spurned by "The King." So, yes, The Undertaker, in-ring gear and all, apparently wasn't important enough for James to change his routine. Sounds like the start of a potential WrestleMania rivalry.