What if The Shield added female members?

The Shield is one of the most successful stables in WWE history. That’s not just a matter of the group being a part of great angles and matches, but what the faction has meant to each member.

Sure, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose each brought a lot to the table in developmental, and may well have become main event level stars even if they hadn’t been put together. But as a unit, they got fast tracked, telling the story that as a well oiled machine the rookies could immediately compete with top level stars on the main roster. Moreover, Ambrose’s skills on the mic, Rollins’s polished in ring game, and Reigns’s look and size all helped cover up for one another’s limitations and present them as a total package.

The group’s legacy? Three guys who’ve all won world titles and had fans pumped when they reunited just three years after they’d originally split up.

One could argue that part of the magic of The Shield was that it stayed small, never diluted by any weak links. But what if WWE were to expand the group in its latest incarnation to give additional talents the rub and freshen the group’s roster? In particular what if The Shield were go with the flow of mixed tag teams and on screen couples WWE has pushed as of late? This article looks at five possible inductees if The Shield added female members.

5. Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross could meet Dean Ambrose on the Lunatic Fringe.

WWE teased moving Nikki Cross up to the main roster this summer, including her working a number of live events. She hasn’t made the transition yet full time, but she has more or less done all she seems likely to down in Orlando, and has mostly stayed off of NXT television in recent months, suggesting the move might be imminent.

Cross has a loose cannon element that allows her to work face or heel quite nicely, in not so dissimilar style from Dean Ambrose. Moreover, she has experience working alongside men from her time in developmental with Sanity. She could be a fun addition to The Shield’s ranks, and particularly well equipped to be an active participant when the group inevitably gets drawn into wild, brawling situations. Cross could be a particularly potent addition in helping to fend off someone like Alexa Bliss if she came to her Mixed Match Challenge partner, Braun Strowman’s aid.

