5 wild predictions for the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is right around the corner, and one lucky female superstar will earn a championship match at WrestleMania 39.

30 Superstars will battle to determine the next WrestleMania eventer at the Royal Rumble premium live event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023.

Listed below are five predictions that will, without a doubt, not happen in the Women's Royal Rumble match but would be wild if they did.

#5. Lana returns and wins it all

Lana was at her best in WWE as Rusev's manager. The Ravishing Russian captivated audiences and guided The Bulgarian Brute to a successful run in the company.

However, WWE made a bit of a mockery out of her towards the end of her time with the company. If you listen closely, you will hear Nia Jax putting Lana through another table somewhere in the distance.

#4. Nia Jax goes the distance

The Cheek Clapping Connoisseur @mikeviceo When Nia Jax entered the rumble and she got 619’d and RKO’d. Women getting hit with finishers in wrestling ffs When Nia Jax entered the rumble and she got 619’d and RKO’d. Women getting hit with finishers in wrestling ffs 😂😂 https://t.co/4RJe4V2ZUF

More well-known for power than stamina, Nia Jax was a feared superstar once upon a time in WWE. The Irresistible Force won the RAW Women's Championship once and the Women's Tag Team Title twice with Shayna Baszler.

WWE released Nia Jax in November 2021. She could make a surprising return at the Royal Rumble and enter the match first. The 38-year-old would eliminate every female superstar one by one as soon as they entered the ring for an hour as the crowd booed. What a wild scene that would be.

#3. Naomi eliminates Sasha Banks to win the Royal Rumble

Dee @naomisshine If Naomi and Sasha don’t return at the royal rumble I fear their gone for good… If Naomi and Sasha don’t return at the royal rumble I fear their gone for good…😭😭https://t.co/HGyvtKMzum

The former Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the company on the May 16 episode of RAW. We haven't seen Sasha Banks and Naomi since on WWE television.

The crowd would go crazy if they returned during the women's Royal Rumble match. Sasha and Naomi may have to battle each other in the final two to determine which superstar is going to the main event of WrestleMania. Everyone would expect Banks to win, but she's already made history at WrestleMania.

Naomi also deserves an epic moment in WWE, and her sending Sasha flying over the top rope to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39 would qualify as that.

#2. Dana Brooke dominates

𝖏𝖔𝖘𝖍 @danasflxapl dana brooke is winning the royal rumble next year. dana brooke is winning the royal rumble next year.

It would be wild to see Dana Brooke win the women's Royal Rumble match regardless, but imagine the crowd's reaction if she completely dominated the match. The former 24/7 Champion has shown no sign of putting together a run for the RAW Women's Championship soon.

However, it would be one of the wildest moments in recent memory if Dana Brooke sent Rhea Ripley, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and others over the top rope to win the match on January 28.

#1. Linda McMahon is a surprise entrant

Owen Richards 👔📢 @OwenYourDestiny People talk about the Austin glass shattering pop or Road Warrior pop but you'll never beat the Linda McMahon standing up out of a wheelchair at Wrestlemania 17 pop People talk about the Austin glass shattering pop or Road Warrior pop but you'll never beat the Linda McMahon standing up out of a wheelchair at Wrestlemania 17 pop 👌😂 https://t.co/aV9YUTFouR

Linda McMahon hasn't been seen in WWE for some time and now has a political career. It would be wild for Linda to make her long-awaited in-ring debut at the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The 74-year-old has exhibited an ability to remain still to fool her opponents in the past. In a ridiculous storyline from back in the day, Vince sedated his wife so he could have an affair with Trish Stratus.

The story culminated at WrestleMania X-Seven, with Linda emerging from her wheelchair to deliver a low blow to the former CEO. She could act like she was knocked out early and play possum once again to last longer in the match in January.

