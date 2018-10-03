Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 winners and losers from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (2 October 2018)

Prasanna Waikar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
464   //    03 Oct 2018, 11:20 IST

A night of ups and downs
A night of ups and downs

WWE SmackDown Live delivered a strong show this week. While it was great, it still had some very serious downs.

Some wrestlers were highlighted, some properly used, and some utterly let down by the WWE Creative. We saw the hidden potential of Orton as a sick heel, the burial of Alma, and much more.

In this article we take a look at the biggest winners and losers from this week's SmackDown Live!

#1 Loser: Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Enter
Hasn't had the best main roster run, has he?

When Alma was called up from NXT, hopes were high understandably. He was coming off of contesting a 5 star match against Gargano, and we couldn't wait to see him mix it up in the big leagues.

So when he lost to Styles and Bryan in uber competitive contests, we still had hopes. But this week's SDL squashed all those hopes.

This week, Alma and Vega lost to R-Truth and Carmella. Let that sink in. How are fans supposed to believe in a performer who loses to a 40+ year old guy who has next to no credibility, and his screaming inexperienced partner?

Creative has displayed an ability to trash the superstars from NXT in spectacular fashion.

#2 Winner: Randy Orton

Randy Orton unleashed hell once again
Randy Orton unleashed hell once again

Tye Dillinger begged Paige for a match against Orton. After some hesitation, she granted it. Dillinger attacked Orton from the very start, the momentum shifted soon.

Orton did what he does best, annihilate. In another sickening display of violence, he put Tye's finger between the turnbuckle and twisted it around.

This Orton is a dangerous, deranged man. This Orton is what's best for business. The Viper was spinning wheels as an uninteresting babyface. The heel turn has brought out a new fire in him.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Becky Lynch Andrade 'Cien' Almas WWE Results
Prasanna Waikar
ANALYST
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 2 October, 2018
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
Grading This Week's Episode of SmackDown Live (9/25/18)
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE Got Right On Smackdown Live This Week: 7...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 18 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Results August 28th 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (25...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 25 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us