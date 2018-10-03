5 winners and losers from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (2 October 2018)

A night of ups and downs

WWE SmackDown Live delivered a strong show this week. While it was great, it still had some very serious downs.

Some wrestlers were highlighted, some properly used, and some utterly let down by the WWE Creative. We saw the hidden potential of Orton as a sick heel, the burial of Alma, and much more.

In this article we take a look at the biggest winners and losers from this week's SmackDown Live!

#1 Loser: Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Hasn't had the best main roster run, has he?

When Alma was called up from NXT, hopes were high understandably. He was coming off of contesting a 5 star match against Gargano, and we couldn't wait to see him mix it up in the big leagues.

So when he lost to Styles and Bryan in uber competitive contests, we still had hopes. But this week's SDL squashed all those hopes.

This week, Alma and Vega lost to R-Truth and Carmella. Let that sink in. How are fans supposed to believe in a performer who loses to a 40+ year old guy who has next to no credibility, and his screaming inexperienced partner?

Creative has displayed an ability to trash the superstars from NXT in spectacular fashion.

#2 Winner: Randy Orton

Randy Orton unleashed hell once again

Tye Dillinger begged Paige for a match against Orton. After some hesitation, she granted it. Dillinger attacked Orton from the very start, the momentum shifted soon.

Orton did what he does best, annihilate. In another sickening display of violence, he put Tye's finger between the turnbuckle and twisted it around.

This Orton is a dangerous, deranged man. This Orton is what's best for business. The Viper was spinning wheels as an uninteresting babyface. The heel turn has brought out a new fire in him.

