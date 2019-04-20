5 Winners of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up, and 5 likely losers

Some of the more surprising switches during the WWE Superstar Shake up were AJ Styles moving to the flagship brand of Raw, and Roman Reigns moving to Smackdown Live.

The WWE Superstar Shakeup has become an annual tradition, replacing the more dramatic yet often contrived superstar Draft. This year, it was even more poignant, because for the first time in twenty years WWE has serious competition in the North American pro wrestling market.

The advent of All Elite Wrestling has thrown a complete wrench into the WWE status quo. Not only will WWE be looking to retain more talent than in years past post-Wrestlemania season, they will also be looking to acquire more wrestlers just to keep them out of the hands of their burgeoning new rival.

Also, the new television deal putting Smackdown Live on Fox network has led to all sorts of buzz, and a change in the way WWE normally does business. Now they have to keep their new network happy and longtime fans at the same time.

The Superstar Shakeup was more surprising and exciting this year than it has been in its entire history. But a new brand doesn't always mean all will be well for the superstars involved.

Here are five likely winners of the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake Up, and five wrestlers who might wind up being on the losing end of their talent switch.

#1 Winner: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will now be wrestling on Smackdown Live.

You have to feel good about the big turnaround in Roman Reign's life recently. Not only has he successfully defeated cancer for a second time, but he has finally gained something he lacked for almost his entire WWE run; The WWE Universe's sympathy.

For a long time Roman was too good looking, too chiseled, and too powerful. His booking made him like John Cena 2.0, and it didn't go over well with some fans. However, now he seems to be enjoying good crowd reactions.

His move to Smackdown Live will be a boon for Roman. Likely, he was moved to Smackdown so the Fox network has a big star on their new show. Look for big things in Roman Reign's future, including a possible WWE championship run.

1 / 10 NEXT