Raw has an extremely large women's division.

A traditional 5 vs 5 Survivor Series elimination tag team match between the women of Raw & SmackDown Live has already been announced for Survivor Series 2018. Some of WWE’s top women superstars will compete at Survivor Series. Team SmackDown Live's women superstars have already been announced as Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville, and Asuka will team with the team captain Charlotte Flair. Alexa Bliss has been announced as the team captain but will be unable to compete due to an injury she suffered several weeks ago. Alexa Bliss will decide who represents Team Raw's women's division at Survivor Series tonight on Raw. The likes of Natalya, Dana Brooke, Tamina Snuka, Mickie James, & Alicia Fox, unfortunately, will not be able to make the cut due to Monday Night Raw's large women's division.

#5 & #4: Bayley & Sasha Banks

The Boss N Hug Connection should definitely be a part of this match.

Bayley & Sasha Banks have been teaming together for years now. They helped Monday Night Raw get the victory for the past 2 years. Sasha Banks & Bayley are also both former Raw Women's Champions & NXT Women's Champions and have a combined 574-day reign as champion. Bayley & Sasha Banks have both managed to defeat the likes of Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair who are on the SmackDown women's team. Both women have also taken Asuka (who was undefeated at the time) to the limit.

Bayley has also managed to defeat Carmella along with the likes of Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Alexa Bliss, & even the monstrous Nia Jax. Sasha Banks has managed to defeat Naomi along with the likes of Ruby Riott, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke, & Alicia Fox. Sasha Banks was the Iron Woman of the first ever women's royal rumble match, was one of the last 2 competitors in the first-ever women's elimination chamber match, and has won 2 gauntlet matches.

Meanwhile, Bayley ended Charlotte Flair's PPV streak and was the first competitor to enter the women's elimination chamber match. Both Bayley & Sasha Banks have stolen the show, have been part of the main event, and have shown excellent teamwork. Therefore, they should definitely be a part of Team Raw.

