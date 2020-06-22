5 women who played important roles in The Undertaker's WWE career

These 5 women played crucial roles in The Undertaker's legendary WWE career.

These contributions of these women to The Deadman's career can't be discounted.

Stephanie and Lita were involved in major storylines with The Undertaker

The Undertaker debuted in WWE in late 1990, at Survivor Series. The character of a dead guy possessing supernatural powers was something no one had thought would become as successful as it did. He went on to carve an incredibly successful career for himself in WWE, and his once-undefeated WrestleMania streak gave us a long string of classics.

The Undertaker recently hinted in the last chapter of The Undertaker: The Last Ride that he is done as an in-ring performer.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at an interesting aspect of The Phenom's career. We'll focus on five women who were involved in some of the biggest storylines in The Undertaker's career, and thus played an important role in his journey as an on-screen character.

#5 Vickie Guerrero

Vickie Guerrero

The storyline between Vickie Guerrero and The Undertaker kicked off when The Phenom delivered a Tombstone Piledriver on her on an episode of SmackDown. Months later, when The Undertaker defeated Edge to become the World Champion, Vickie helped Edge win back the belt.

Later, Vickie banned The Undertaker's Hell's Gate move, deeming it as being too dangerous, and Edge went on to defeat him to win the World title via interference.

A short while later, Triple H revealed that Edge had cheated on Vickie with Alicia Fox. An enraged Vickie brought back The Undertaker who she had banished from WWE a while ago, and put him in a Hell in A Cell match against Edge as revenge for the latter's cheating.

Edge lost the match at SummerSlam 2008, and Vickie later aligned herself with Big Show, putting The Undertaker in a string of matches with him. The rivalry ended at Survivor Series, where The Undertaker defeated Big Show in a Casket match.

