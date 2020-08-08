5 Women who could be in RETRIBUTION - WWE's new anonymous faction

RETRIBUTION is here. The anonymous group made its first appearance on Monday Night RAW this week where they were seen throwing Molotovs on a generator and were responsible for a lot of chaos on the show, including flickering lights, audio issues, a pile of crates pushed over backstage and whatnot.

But the rebellious faction, known as the RETRIBUTION took things to another level tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. The group invaded the show during the closing moments, taking out everyone from the announcer's team to fans (NXT talents) in the crowd. But that was not all, as one of the masked invaders pulled out a chainsaw and destroyed the ring ropes with it.

One interesting thing that many fans noticed was that there were probably two female Superstars in the group, indicating that RETRIBUTION would consist of a mix of male and female Superstars - something we don't see often. WWE's main roster has been struggling with the ratings quite badly for the last few weeks and this seems to be a promising storyline. While many fans are already comparing the group to Nexus, it would be interesting to see what their purpose is before jumping on to any conclusion.

But before that, let's take a look at five WWE/NXT Superstars who could be a part of the RETRIBUTION. Be sure to comment down and let us know who do you think would be perfect for the role?

#5 Vanessa Borne could be in RETRIBUTION

Seems like Vanessa borne made her Smackdown debut #smackdown. pic.twitter.com/hfSj7ty6GV — Angry black hottie 🌼🌻✨ (@DrellzHothetics) August 8, 2020

Eagle-eyed WWE fans were quick to notice that one of the women had curly brown hairs and from the appearance, she might be NXT Superstar, Vanessa Borne. Trained by WWE legends Rikishi and Gangrel, Vanessa Borne signed with WWE in 2016 and has been a part of NXT for a long time.

She has been missing from NXT for a long time and there were also reports of her joining the main roster earlier this year. Not having a very successful career in NXT, being part of RETRIBUTION could be an interesting way for Vanessa Borne to make a big impact on the WWE main roster.