5 women that can challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women's title at WWE Evolution

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 109 // 25 Oct 2018, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An NXT UK Women's Championship match has not been announced for Evolution.

At WWE's first ever all-female pay per view Evolution, all of WWE's women's titles will be on the line. Ronda Rousey will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman's Standing match, and Kairi Sane will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler in a rematch from NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV and the first Mae Young Classic finals in 2017.

The one champion that has not been given a match at Evolution is Rhea Ripley. There are a plethora of opponents that Rhea Ripley can face at Evolution. She can have a great match with any of these women.

Rhea Ripley is currently the NXT UK Women's Champion.

#5 Killer Kelly

Killer Kelly has had four televised WWE matches.

Killer Kelly made her WWE debut at the Royal Albert Hall during the NXT United Kingdom Championship Tournament. During the tournament, Killer Kelly lost in a triple threat match that also involved Toni Storm & Isla Dawn and was also defeated by Charlie Morgan.

She lost to Meiko Satomura in the first round of the Mae Young Classic and was defeated by Dakota Kai on an episode of NXT UK. While Killer Kelly has not won any matches in WWE, she has looked great in all of them.

She looked particularly great against Meiko Satomura during the 2nd Mae Young Classic in the first round. She and Meiko Satomura did more in five minutes than most wrestlers could do in ten minutes. She went toe to toe with one of the greatest women's wrestlers in the world and it really seemed like Killer Kelly could get the big upset. That match proved that Killer Kelly has the talent to succeed in WWE.

If Killer Kelly is given the opportunity to challenge for the NXT UK Women's Championship at WWE Evolution, she certainly won't disappoint. While she would almost certainly lose this match, she could shine in front of a bigger audience and possibly compete in one of the best matches of the night.

1 / 5 NEXT