5 women that should Join Chris Jericho in the AEW Inner Circle

Ever since the debut episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and his stable, The Inner Circle, have been dominating the new promotion, and "LeChampion" has just made his intentions for the group known.

This week on Dynamite, he and Sammy Guevara will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, as Jericho wants 'all the gold', meaning there is another division this group will likely want to conquer.

While there is no female in the group currently, Jericho has made it known that he's open to the idea, and with so many talented women working with AEW and in the wrestling world outside, there's plenty of options.

So sit back and read along as we explore those options, and provide 5 possible female talents that could join the Inner Circle in the near future as they look for all the gold in All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Ivelisse

Ivelisse isn't yet signed to All Elite Wrestling, but given her great look, talent and the fact that she appeared in the women's Casino Battle Royale, it's safe to say that she's on their radar. The former WWE and Lucha Underground talent has the attitude and the in-ring style to succeed on her own, but she's a great, well-known name and her joining the Inner Circle would make a huge splash.

Ivelisse has often described herself as the 'Baddest B*tch in the room', and that attitude will serve her well in a more edgy promotion such as All Elite Wrestling, and makes her perfect for AEW's biggest faction.

Unlike others on this list, we haven't seen her since All Out when she was in the battle royale, but that would make her joining the group a much bigger moment, and she would immediately become a credible threat to the AEW Women's World Championship.

