5 Superstars that could return and enter the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 33

There are several names who could be entering the SmackDown Women's title match at WrestleMania. Let's see who.

On last week's episode of SmackDown LIVE, Daniel Bryan announced that Alexa Bliss would defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33 against every available woman on the roster. This groundbreaking announcement has left the WWE Universe frantically speculating about who may be involved in the title picture. The announcement didn't specify how many women would be eligible for the match, nor did it say who would be available for the bout.

This criterion leaves much room for old faces to return and create new feuds we never thought we'd see. As WrestleMania edges closer and closer, the rumours have started to pick up at an astonishing rate. Every single day, a new name is added to the pot, and the buzz for the event is starting to grow exponentially.

Here are five women that should enter the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania.

#5 Kelly Kelly

As the face of the glamour model era, not many WWE fans took Kelly Kelly seriously as an in-ring performer. She represented a time in the WWE where women were acknowledged for their looks rather than their wrestling ability. Alongside the Bella Twins, she was the resident piece of eye candy on WWE programming that was used to appeal to the 18-34 male demographic. Obviously, it didn't work as the ratings continued to tank.

Now all of a sudden, WWE has noticed the value of having good female wrestlers. With the Women's revolution being spearheaded by Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, it's time for the previous generation to step in and show they can hang with the new breed. Kelly Kelly is a multi-talented personality that could bring more casual viewers back to the product, so why not start that process at Wrestlemania 33?