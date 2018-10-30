5 Women who should have been in matches at Evolution but weren't

Evolution had many highlights from the hard-working women of the WWE.

Evolution delivered on many levels.

It delivered some decent spots with returning legends - Ivory looked great and was impressive; Trish and Lita were victorious - and hit on almost all of the matches.

The title matches all told different stories. Ronda faced both Bellas and constant interference from Brie. The deterioration of Becky Lynch and Charlotte's friendship continued as each pushed the other to the limit. Tables, ladders, chairs and announce tables were used by the participants.

And although many were skeptical about the women's battle royale, it was booked extremely well.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were early highlights, eliminating Torrie Wilson and Kelly Kelly. The turn came when Rose eliminated Deville. Is it the end of the duo or will they make amends? It was every woman for herself.

The Tamina vs. Nia Jax feud continued. They even teamed up briefly to knock everyone down just so they could fight again.

And of course, the dancing from Carmella and Ivory. Ivory looked like she hadn't missed a beat. She might indeed still 'have it'. Carmella is growing more and more popular as a face. Maybe she's headed for bigger and better things after her not-so-impressive title reign.

Although mostly positives came out of the first-ever all-women's WWE PPV, there were a few notable misfires.

The IIconics didn't even have matches. They've been used sporadically on Smackdown but have provided some comedy and good character work when used.

And some other women of NXT could have been showcased either in another attraction match or in the battle royale.

#5: NIKKI CROSS

Nikki Cross and her feral, unhinged character are ready for the main roster.

Cross is the last remaining member of Sanity in NXT and has had feuds with Lacey Evans and Bianca Belair. She has reportedly been backstage at a number of recent Smackdown and Raw shows. She's also had matches with the main roster at live events.

She was even seen onstage when the historic announcement of Evolution was made.

While it is true that there is an embarrassment of riches in regards to the women WWE has under contract, Cross is someone who has been on the roster for a long time. Not as long as Wesley Blake or Angelo Dawkins, but she's been on the NXT roster since April of 2016.

It could likely be that there isn't a storyline for her. They may want her to do more down in NXT.

When the attack of Aleister Black storyline is completely over, is she just going to run around saying 'she knows' to everybody?

