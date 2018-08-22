5 women who would have been better opponents for Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 5.06K // 22 Aug 2018, 18:42 IST

WWE had so many better options for Evolution

Trish Stratus is a former seven-time women's champion, she hasn't stepped in the ring as a full-time star in more than twelve years, and finally as part of Evolution in October, the WWE Hall of Famer will be lacing up her wrestling boots one more time.

Stratus has legendary status in the Women's division alongside Lita, she was one of the women who inspired the current generation of wrestlers to first step into the ring, and many of these women would have jumped at the chance of facing their idol.

Interestingly, it was announced this past weekend that Alexa Bliss will be the woman standing across the ring from Stratus at Evolution, and although it can be argued that Bliss deserves this opportunity since she has dominated the current women's division ever since she was promoted back in 2016, there were so many better options for WWE.

#5 Mandy Rose

This would have been an interesting showdown

Now before you close the window and think I'm crazy for even suggesting Rose, hear me out. Mandy Rose has been seen as Trish Stratus' doppelganger ever since she made her way to the main roster, and Stratus herself commented that she thought a picture of Rose was actually one of her own.

The two women have interacted backstage before, but haven't been given anything on WWE TV. Rose lacks direction right now, she's improved a lot in the ring, and has been able to use her incredible strength as part of her overall move-set, but without a match of this magnitude, she is stuck in the background.

Alexa doesn't need another high profile match, she has them handed to her regularly, if this is about inclusion and making history in the women's division, then surely allowing someone like Rose the chance to face Trish would have been a much more solid plan.

