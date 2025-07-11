5 Women WWE won't bring back for Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution is only a few days away and fans are very excited for the all-women's PLE. Many great matches have been announced for the event including a triple threat Intercontinental Championship match and a Battle Royal.

While rumours of many legends and icons returning are going around, let's take a look at five women who won't be coming back for Evolution.

#5. Victoria

Victoria made a name for herself in WWE during the Ruthless Agression era and also gained much popularity in TNA. She is a former two-time WWE Women's Champion and a five-time Knockouts Champion.

She recently revealed in an Instagram live session that she won't be appearing at Evolution. The veteran stated that she hasn't been booked for the show and is currently dealing with issues related to her health.

#4. Sable

Sable is famous for her time in WWE from 1996 to 1998 and 2003 to 2004. She is currently married to WWE Legend Brock Lesnar. She also filed a $110 million lawsuit against the Stamford-based company after leaving the promotion in 1999.

Since then, the star hasn't been mentioned much by the WWE. Her relationship with the company isn't too good, and it's very likely she won't be returning to Evolution.

#3. Sunny

Tammy Lynn Sytch famously known as Sunny is a WWE Hall of Famer. She gained popularity for her time in WWE, ECW and WCW. She was also very active in the Indies before her retirement in 2018.

The star has been arrested multiple times since 2012 under charges of driving under the influence. In November of 2023, she was sentenced to 17 and a half years in jail on DUI and Manslaughter related charges. Since she isn't currently in jail, she won't be able to make an appearance at Evolution.

#2. Gail Kim

Gail Kim was a major part of WWE's Women's division in the early 2000s. She also won the WWE Women's Championship in her first match. Kim was also a part of TNA until this year and was their inaugural Knockouts Champion.

She was recently released from TNA Wrestling in March which ended her 14-year tenure with the company. Since WWE is currently partnering up with TNA, it's very unlikely that Gail Kim will be returning at the upcoming event. However, there have been certain rumours going around that suggest she might sign with WWE in the coming months.

#1. Ronda Rousey

After having two succesful stints in the Stamford based promotion, Ronda Rousey left the company in 2023 after one final match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. Many believed that she burned a lot of bridges by continuously taking shots at WWE after her departure.

Considering her relationship with WWE at the moment, it's very unlikely that she will appear at the upcoming All Women's PLE. The Baddest Woman on the Planet competed in the first Evolution event, where she defeated Nikki Bella to retain her RAW Women's Championship.

