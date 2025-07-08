Another WWE legend set to miss Evolution

With WWE's all-women premium live event offering, Evolution, around the corner, speculation is swirling as to who will make an appearance on the show. So far, Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella are the only veterans who have been officially booked for the event.

Rumors are rife with fans hoping some of the names from the past show up in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13. But as it turns out, one former champion has ruled herself out of the Evolution PLE.

Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria has revealed in an Instagram live session that she won't be at Evolution, noting that she hasn't been booked for the event and is dealing with some health issues.

“I am not going to be at Evolution. I didn’t get booked. My back is kind of funky, I’ll be honest with you,” she said. [From 0:00 onwards]

Victoria was a mainstay of the WWE women's division during the Ruthless Aggression Era. She defeated Trish Stratus in a Hardcore Match at Survivor Series 2002 to win the WWE Women's Championship for the first time and had another reign with the title in 2004.

She also had a successful stint in TNA, where she became a five-time Knockouts World Champion. WWE placed her in the 14th spot as part of their 50 greatest women’s stars list.

In August 2024, Victoria signed a Legends deal with WWE.

Michelle McCool hasn't received a call from WWE for Evolution

WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool has also not received a call from WWE regarding a possible Evolution appearance.

McCool recently appeared on WrestleSTAR to talk about her potential in-ring return. The veteran said that she had been getting in the ring lately and mentioned she would love a LayCool reunion with Layla. But so far, the promotion hasn't reached out to her for an appearance at the female-exclusive PLE.

"I’m always down to fight. I’m always ready. I have not been called, but I would love to do anything that they asked me to do. I think I got one more," she said. [6:30 onwards]

Apart from McCool, former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly has also revealed that she has not been contacted by the global juggernaut to appear at the upcoming premium live event. Though the card for the PLE is looking stacked, fans will love to see veterans show up on July 13.

