Kelly Kelly on if she's coming back to WWE at Evolution 2

It has been quite a while since Kelly Kelly last wrestled in WWE, but she still remains with the company, currently being under a legends contract. With the all-women Evolution 2 Premium Live Event fast approaching (July 13, Atlanta), there has been speculation about female legends, like Kelly Kelly, showing up for a one-off appearance.

The former 24/7 Champion teased an appearance in Atlanta with a post on X (fka Twitter). "I wish," Barbie Blank (aka Kelly Kelly) wrote on her social media handle, responding to a fan urging her to show up at Evolution 2.

The former Diva could return in two weeks, after RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced a Battle Royal for Evolution 2, with the winner getting a title shot at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Kelly Kelly is hopeful she will become a WWE Hall of Famer 'one day'

The former Divas Champion had a great career in WWE but stepped away back in 2012. She has been making sporadic appearances since then, creating speculation about whether another run with the company could happen.

During an appearance on Fastbreak with Byron Scott, she shared the desire to return to WWE for a final run and was hopeful that she would be inducted into the Hall of Fame 'one day.'

“My dream is for my kids to see me wrestle. Hopefully, I get in the Hall of Fame one day. I go to the shows and WWE, maybe they’ll call me for another Rumble. Who knows. I would definitely come back for that," she said. [H/T: PW Mania]

The former Divas Champion is not expected to win the Battle Royal and get a title shot at Clash in Paris. The match at Evolution 2, though, appears as the perfect opportunity for her to make her comeback in WWE, even for a one-off appearance.

