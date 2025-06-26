Nick Aldis to step down from his WWE role after Triple H brings back former SmackDown GM? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis is the WWE SmackDown General Manager. The National Treasure is popular among fans due to his bold decisions and solid representation as an authority figure. As of now, Aldis has yet to step in the squared circle since joining the creative regime of Triple H.

Before coming to WWE, Nick was an active wrestler. He is also a former two-time NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, boasting an incredible streak of title reigns. The last time Aldis competed in a match was in late 2023 in an independent wrestling event.

During his run as SmackDown GM, WWE has dropped many hints for his in-ring debut in the company, but it's yet to come to fruition. As we are marching towards SummerSlam 2025, there is a possibility that Nick Aldis might step down from his role as General Manager. This could be done if Triple H brings back former General Manager Vickie Guerrero in the Stamford-based promotion.

Trending

According to recent reports, Vickie Guerrero has informed several people that she is planning to return to WWE. For those who may not know, Vickie had been the General Manager of the blue brand from 2007 to 2011. Following this, she was also the GM of Monday Night RAW for the next two years.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Expand Tweet

Thus, The Game might bring the 57-year-old star in the role of an authority figure at Evolution 2.0 for a long tenure with the company. Making Vickie the GM in place of Nick Aldis will allow the National Treasure to finally step inside the ring and have a great run as a wrestler.

Nikki Bella has made her return to the Sports entertainment juggernaut. The return of the former AEW star is surely due to her potential contribution to the all-women's Premium live event.

WWE has recently disclosed a major Nick Aldis conversation from SmackDown

As SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis has to deal with numerous talents. During a previous episode of the blue brand, the National Treasure had a heated conversation with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

The Franchise Player confronted Aldis when R-Truth ambushed him on the show. Unhappy with this, the 17-time World Champion was ranting at Nick. Earlier, the segment dialogues were not disclosed, but recently WWE posted a new version of this segment, revealing the discussion between them.

Here, Cena argued with the GM that he was the champion, and what Aldis was doing for him was just like anyone walking down and attacking him. The Cenation Leader asserted his superiority over the National Treasure as the top champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!