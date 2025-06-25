WWE veteran set to return after 7 years - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this month to set up his retirement match. After Da Man, another popular name is reportedly set to make a comeback.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Vickie Guerrero is expected to make an appearance on WWE programming in a few weeks. The 57-year-old reportedly informed several people that she would be back with the wrestling promotion for some program.

Although no further details were mentioned, the veteran could be roped in for the Evolution Premium Live Event, slated for next month.

Expand Tweet

Trending

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Vickie Guerrero was a popular name in WWE in the 2000s and early 2010s. She managed several stars and wrestled in a bunch of matches before departing from the wrestling promotion in 2014. However, she made several sporadic appearances and even participated in the first Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018.

Former WWE Champion opens up about scrapped plans for Vickie Guerrero to win a title

LayCool won the WWE Women's Title by defeating Beth Phoenix in a two-on-one handicap match. However, Layla recently shared an interesting backstage story about the championship bout.

During her appearance on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, the 48-year-old pointed out that initially Vickie Guerrero was supposed to dethrone The Glamazon. Layla believes WWE veteran Finlay pushed for her to win the gold. The former Divas Champion further detailed how she couldn't believe it when she was told about the change in plans.

"If you watch when I won the actual Women's Championship, it was in Beth Phoenix's hometown. It was against her. It was a handicap match. Initially, it was supposed to be Vickie Guerrero winning the title. It wasn't supposed to go to me at all. But because I was on live events all the time, I believe Fit Finlay pushed for me and coached me to get the gold. So, when he told me, he was like, 'Hey, you're winning the title tonight.' I was like, 'Okay.' The whole day, just like, 'Okay.' And he's like, 'No, for real.' And I just did not believe him. I'm waiting the whole time. I'm waiting even when we go out from Gorilla. I'm waiting in the match for someone to go, 'Layla, don't fall out [of] the ring.' Like, you know what I mean? I'm just waiting. And it just, I won" she said.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for Vickie Guerrero following her potential return after so many years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!