Original plans for Vickie Guerrero to win major WWE championship revealed

Vickie Guerrero was an integral part of WWE programming in the 2000s and early 2010s. She managed several stars and wrestled in a bunch of matches but never won a title. A popular star recently shed light on the original plans for Vickie's WWE Women's Championship win.

The 56-year-old came close to winning the prestigious title in 2010. Guerrero was managing the iconic duo LayCool during that time. Layla and Michelle McCool defeated Beth Phoenix in a 2-on-1 Handicap match to become co-Women’s Champions.

During her appearance on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Layla reflected on dethroning The Glamazon in the latter's hometown. However, the former Divas Champion stated that initially, Vickie Guerrero was supposed to win the title.

"If you watch when I won the actual Women's Championship, it was in Beth Phoenix's hometown. It was against her. It was a handicap match. Initially, it was supposed to be Vickie Guerrero winning the title. It wasn't supposed to go to me at all," she said.

Layla believes that former WWE Superstar Finlay pushed for her to win the title instead. The 47-year-old added that she could not believe the veteran when he told her she was winning the gold that night.

"But because I was on live events all the time, I believe Fit Finlay pushed for me and coached me to get the gold. So, when he told me, he's like, 'Hey, you're winning the title tonight.' I was like, 'Okay.' The whole day, just like, 'Okay.' And he's like, 'No, for real.' And I just did not believe him. I'm waiting the whole time. I'm waiting even when we go out from Gorilla. I'm waiting in the match for someone to go, 'Layla, don't fall out the ring.' Like, you know what I mean? I'm just waiting. And it just, I won," she added. [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Wrestling veteran opens up about his friendship with Vickie Guerrero

Wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke about his friendship with Vickie Guerrero. The 62-year-old was close friends with the latter's late husband, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

During an earlier conversation with Bill Apter, the veteran noted that he was still very close to Vickie as he had known her before she got married to Eddie Guerrero. Konnan added that he and Eddie used to pick her up back when she was a cheerleader for a baseball team.

"I'm very close to Vickie because I've known her since before she married Eddie. This is how close me and Eddie were. She was like a cheerleader at a baseball team, and he used to go and pick her up, and I would be riding with him because I'd spend the day with him when I went down to Juarez and cross the border to El Paso because we'd go train together and eat and stuff like that," he said.

Check out the video below for Konnan's comments:

Vickie Guerrero has made several sporadic appearances after departing from WWE in 2014. It will be interesting to see if she returns to the wrestling promotion to play a more significant role in the future.

