John Cena's surprising remarks to Nick Aldis finally revealed

John Cena's comments to Nick Aldis on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown have finally been revealed. The veteran is scheduled to be in action on tonight's edition of the blue brand in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Last week on SmackDown, Ron Killings attacked The Cenation Leader from behind, and it led to a heated conversation backstage. Cena went off on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, but the audio was not played during the segment. The promotion shared the audio from Cena's rant to Aldis today on social media, and you can check it out in the video below.

"I'm your champion, what are you doing to me out there? You're making me look garbage. Anyone just walk down there, you're pathetic. I'm a champion, damn it!" said Cena.

The 48-year-old defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena will be squaring off against Ron Killings tonight in a singles match on SmackDown.

Bill Apter suggests an interesting twist for John Cena's match on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter suggested an interesting twist for John Cena's match tonight on SmackDown.

R-Truth revealed that the company had informed him they would not be renewing his contract earlier this year. However, he returned as Ron Killings at WWE Money in the Bank to help Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes defeat John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter suggested that Killings may secretly be working with Cena. Apter noted that The Rock may have paid off Killings, and that could be revealed during tonight's edition of the blue brand.

"So, what if we saw this scenario? The two of them get into the ring, the fans are going crazy. The two of them start to lunge at each other. They hug each other. R-Truth has turned. The Final Boss paid him off. Ron Cena and John Cena are best friends because R-Truth got paid off by The Rock, the Final Boss. What do you think?" [0:48 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Cena can defeat Killings later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

