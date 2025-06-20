Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (June 20, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be a major show before WWE heads to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. Top stars like John Cena, Alexa Bliss, and Jade Cargill are set to be featured, and the first finalists of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament will be determined.

The June 20, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown will take place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It has a capacity of around 13,184 and is the home of the AHL hockey team, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

It has been an iconic arena for WWE shows since 2001, as many episodes of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown have taken place at this venue. The last time the company was at the Van Andel Arena was on November 21, 2024, to host WWE Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Venue: Van Andel Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to enjoy the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $76.05 to $789.75, while two tickets range from $76.05 to $1020.24.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is almost sold out, with only a few tickets left. As expected, ticket prices vary based on the venue, event popularity, and seating location.

What to expect from this week's WWE SmackDown?

As of now, three blockbuster matches have been announced by General Manager Nick Aldis for WWE SmackDown. Two will be the semi-finals of the King and the Queen of the Ring Tournament, and one of them is a singles clash between the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Ron Killings (aka R-Truth).

The Cenation Leader will battle Ron Killings in a Saturday Night's Main Event rematch. This heated rivalry took an intense turn last week after Truth attacked John Cena multiple times. Besides, it will be the 53-year-old legend's first singles match since his return at Money in the Bank earlier this month.

Additionally, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight are advertised for this week's episode. Besides, Monday Night RAW stars Sami Zayn and Asuka are also slated to be in the building. The Honorary Uce will face Randy Orton in the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, former women's champion Asuka will go one-on-one with Alexa Bliss to secure a place in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Other than that, stars like Jacob Fatu, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Naomi, and Jimmy Uso are also expected to be on the show.

