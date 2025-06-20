Ron Killings may shock the WWE Universe on SmackDown; wrestling veteran teases twist in John Cena match (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Ron Killings' match against John Cena this week. The two stars are set to collide on SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, Killings attacked Cena twice. The Undisputed WWE Champion was irate and complained to General Manager Nick Aldis. Later, Aldis made the match official between the two stars for this week.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter suggested a revolutionary idea where Cena and Killings hug it out during the match. He explained that the Final Boss could have paid off Ron Killings, and he turned on the fans to side with Cena. The veteran journalist felt this could be a good idea to swerve the fans and make the current storyline even more unpredictable.

"So, what if we saw this scenario? The two of them get into the ring, the fans are going crazy. The two of them start to lunge at each other. They hug each other. R-Truth has turned. The Final Boss paid him off. Ron Cena and John Cena are best friends because R-Truth got paid off by The Rock, the Final Boss. What do you think?" [0:48 onwards]

Ron Killings and John Cena had battled it out at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier before Ron was let go. However, since his return with the new gimmick, the star seems to be a credible threat. It will be interesting to see if he can take down the champ on SmackDown.

