Major plans for WWE Evolution 2 revealed - Reports

Major plans for WWE Evolution 2 have been revealed. The PLE is scheduled to take place on July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cory Hays of BodySlam is reporting that the company is planning on having a Battle Royal take place at the PLE next month. The winner of the Battle Royal will earn a spot at the Clash in Paris event on August 31.

Nikki Bella recently returned to WWE RAW to promote Evolution 2. The former Divas Champion competed in the main event of the first Evolution event in 2018 but lost to former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey.

Liv Morgan confronted Nikki Bella earlier this month and hit her with an Oblivion in the ring. The promotion was seemingly setting up a match between the two stars, but Morgan recently suffered a separated shoulder and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Wrestling insider discusses huge plans for WWE Evolution 2

WrestleVotes recently discussed the company's major plans for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution 2.

Becky Lynch is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, but both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have their sights set on the title. Lynch and Valkyria captured the Women's Tag Team Championship together at WrestleMania 41, but The Man turned heel after the duo lost the title on the following episode of RAW.

Speaking on an episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, the insider suggested that WWE could be planning a Triple Threat match for the title at Evolution 2 next month.

"The only thing I can really speak about, and we saw it last night, [is] the three-way forming between Becky, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria. That seems to be in play for Evolution, but the Liv injury still affecting things, they've had a full week to figure it out, don't know where certain matches stand because of that, but the one that does seem clear is this three-way for the Intercontinental championship," WrestleVotes said.

It will be interesting to see what else the promotion has planned for the highly anticipated PLE in the weeks ahead.

