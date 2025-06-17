Liv Morgan breaks silence after suffering a devastating injury on WWE RAW; shares her first message

Liv Morgan shared her first message after suffering an injury on this week's WWE RAW. The reigning Women's Tag Team Champion dislocated her shoulder during a match with Kairi Sane.
The 31-year-old also featured in the show's opening segment with Dominik Mysterio. She called out IYO SKY, who took out the Judgment Day duo after Morgan demanded SKY hand over the Women's World Championship to her.
On X, Morgan shared her first message after the injury, as she recreated the cover art for Sabrina Carpenter's "Man's Best Friend" album, but with her "Daddy" Dom.
"Dom’s best friend," wrote Morgan.
Check out Morgan's post on X:
Tommy Dreamer believes Liv Morgan can't rush back to action after her injury
Tommy Dreamer discussed Liv Morgan's injury from this week's WWE RAW. The veteran stated that the former WWE Women's World Champion cannot rush her return and needs to take it slow on her road to recovery.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer stated the following:
"We offer nothing but support, and I hope you'll do the same for Liv [Morgan] because she needs it. And it's going to be a long, painful recovery. Even if you think about how basic thing of slapping out on a bump, that's going to hurt the first couple of times, and that's why she can't rush coming back."
Morgan recently failed to qualify for the semi-final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament after losing a Fatal Four-Way Match on last week's RAW. However, she later ignited a feud with Nikki Bella, taking her out with the Oblivion after interrupting her promo ahead of the upcoming Evolution 2 Premium Live Event.
The reigning Women's Tag Team Champion has been crucial for the RAW women's division and has also been vital in the Judgment Day's ongoing storylines.