On this week's installment of WWE RAW Underground, Shayna Baszler made her debut appearance. "The Queen of Spades" turned up to destroy three opponents in a row during the segment.

Shayna Baszler was the first woman on the WWE roster who has competed in RAW Underground. After Dabba-Kato denied Baszler a fight, "The Submission Magician" turned her attention to the crowd, pulling out three women and defeating them quickly. RAW Underground host, Shane McMahon, raised Baszler's arm as she reveled in her victory in front of the crowd.

Now that a female WWE superstar has joined in on the action, here are five more women who should compete on RAW Underground.

#5 Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae has recently turned heel for the first time

Candice LeRae has been a big fixture on the NXT roster since 2018. Recently, she traded in her upbeat face persona to become a darker and sinister character. LeRae started a feud with Mia Yim and Keith Lee alongside her husband, Johnny Gargano.

The star has also been involved in more stipulation matches of late. At NXT TakeOver: The Great American Bash, LeRae defeated her long-time enemy, Mia Yim, in a Street Fight.

Although "The Poison Pixie" has come close in the past, she has yet to capture a title. Before LeRae signed with WWE, she was a big star on the independent scene. During that time, LeRae took part in intergender matches where she teamed up with and against men who are also fellow WWE stars like Seth Rollins, Adam Cole, and John Morrison.

Candice LeRae is no stranger to fierce, intense competition, and it would be interesting to see her take part in the action on RAW Underground.