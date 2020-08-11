5 women in WWE who have won men's championship titles

WWE's women's division is stronger now than it has ever been. However, that hasn't always been the case. Before the Women's Revolution in WWE, there were often not enough championships to go around between the women.

Occasionally, some women became involved in the men's title picture. With limited opportunities for the women in WWE, this was often the way for the women to make an impact.

More recently, WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship, and we have seen plenty of members of the women's division chasing after the belt. Some women have even become holders of the title themselves.

Over the years, many women have been the winners of traditionally male titles in WWE. Here are five of the most memorable ones.

#5 Molly Holly wins the WWE Hardcore title

Molly Holly was one of the many winners of the Hardcore Title

In 2001, Molly Holly had dumped her former ally Spike Dudley to align with The Hurricane, renaming herself Mighty Molly. The pair remained a duo until WrestleMania X8 rolled around.

Molly Holly broke up the duo by hitting The Hurricane in the face with a frying pan and pinning him to steal his Hardcore Championship. At the time, the Hardcore Championship was to be defended 24/7. Not long after her win, however, Molly Holly was hit with a door by Christian on the same night, who then pinned her. Just that night at WrestleMania X8, the title had changed hands four times in total.

Although Molly Holly's reign as Hardcore Champion was short, she made history as one of four women to hold the title. Following her win, Molly Holly returned to her old ring name, and changed up her look, becoming a brunette. The Superstar also changed her attitude, developing a self-righteous character who looked down on the other divas of the time.

Even though Molly Holly's time as Harcore Champion in WWE was short, it was fun and helped to establish her change in character and the break up of her partnership with The Hurricane.

From that moment, Molly Holly became a singles star and was a much-loved member of the roster until leaving WWE in 2005. Even though she has left full-time wrestling, she has made some brief appearances in WWE, including a spell in this year's Royal Rumble in her old Mighty Molly persona.