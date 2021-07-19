5 world champions Kenny Omega could defeat to add another title to his collection

Kenny Omega successfully defeated Sami Callihan at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary which means the AEW still holds four world titles - the IMPACT World title, the old TNA World Title, the AAA World Title, and, of course, the AEW World Title.

It has been quite the sight watching Kenny Omega enter for matches carrying all four world titles around his waist, neck and arms. Sometimes he even has others like Don Callis or the Good Brothers carry the titles for him.

But there are plenty more world champions out there for Omega to add to his collection of belts and plenty more world champions that The Cleaner could vanquish in doing so.

So let's take a look at 5 current World Champions in wrestling that Kenny Omega could possibly defeat to add another title to his collection.

#5. Kenny Omega could beat Bandido to add the Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerilla world titles to his collection

Congratulations to the NEW ROH World Champion Bandido! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/Koi8Lb8g23 — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) July 12, 2021

Bandido recently defeated RUSH to become the new Ring of Honor World Champion at Ring Of Honor Best In The World 2021. He also defeated Jeff Cobb in December 2019's PWG show The Making Of A Varsity Athlete to become PWG Champion.

This means he has two belts to lose to AEW's Belt Collector should the two men ever face off in a title match. But how likely is it that the AEW Champion's path crosses with ROH's new face of the company?

Well, Chelsea Green recently debuted for ROH on the same show that Bandido won the title, and this weekend she appeared on IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary with Kenny Omega on the same card. So there's definitely a possibility it could happen.

