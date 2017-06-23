5 worst case scenarios for Brock Lesnar’s retirement

Lesnar's retirement has to be perfect to say goodbye to an iconic career.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2017, 22:42 IST

Lesnar will leave a lasting legacy when he does quit

Some fans may not like to admit it, but Brock Lesnar’s retirement from professional wrestling isn’t all too far in the distance. The Beast Incarnate has been on an incredible run since returning 2012, despite a few flaws, it’s almost time for the former world champion to ride off into the sunset – and back to his farm in Canada.

There have been a string of fantasy booking ideas across the internet wrestling community when it comes to this moment in time, but when you sit back and really think about what WWE are going to do the possibilities are frightening.

We’d like to think that Vince McMahon will do justice to one of the greatest superstars of all time, but you can never be certain of that. After all, the supposed retirement of The Undertaker is a bit of a mess given that they didn’t announce it beforehand, and Brock is still one of the most unpredictable performers in all of WWE.

So with all of that being said, here are the five worst case scenarios for Brock Lesnar’s retirement.

#1 Silent retirement

Wait, where did Brock go?

One of the things that Vince McMahon always seems to get right is retiring big superstars – which, unfortunately, leads us to believe that there’s a mistake coming somewhere down the line. An example of what a ‘mistake’ would look like in this instance is simple: have Brock fade into the darkness never to be seen or heard of again.

It wouldn’t be all too surprising, because let’s face it, we’ve seen worse things happen in the WWE. This would see Lesnar not go out in a blaze of glory, but instead simply walk away without so much as a press release by WWE.

The worst part of this is that you all know deep in your hearts that it’s a distinct possibility.