5 worst case scenarios for SummerSlam 2018

Brooklyn is now on WWE's doorstep.

With Extreme Rules taking place tomorrow night, the road to SummerSlam is entering its home stretch. Traditionally considered WWE's second biggest show of the year, the annual summer extravaganza often drops hints of what the next WrestleMania card might look like.

More cynically, SummerSlam is one of the few times in the year where WWE usually tries to put some effort into the show instead of just being content to coast on filler programming. That's especially relevant this year, where things have really fallen off the cliff following WrestleMania.

With AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe being rumoured, the company looks like it's at least partially headed in the right direction.

That's not to say WWE can't drop the ball, though. Depending on what happens tomorrow night, several worst-case scenarios could be on the horizon. Let's hope not!

#1 Carmella vs. Anyone

We shouldn't expect anything more than an awful match involving Carmella tomorrow night. She's never had a good one, no matter who she shares the ring with. She never makes things look good. She always makes things look bad.

In a perfect world, Asuka would defeat her tomorrow and move on to face Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, but WWE is usually the polar opposite of perfect. Carmella should be considered the favourite, given the shark cage stipulation.

Another Carmella singles match at SummerSlam would be awful. Brooklyn probably won't take too kindly to it, either.

If for some silly reason Carmella must enter SummerSlam as champion, there should be a multi-woman match involving Charlotte, Becky, and Asuka. That way, those three can carry it to something enjoyable and give us the illusion of that triple threat match we've anticipated for a long time.